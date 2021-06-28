Copa America - Group A
BoliviaBolivia1ArgentinaArgentina4

Copa America: Lionel Messi become Argentina's most capped player in 4-1 win

From the section Football

Lionel messi
Lionel Messi has scored 75 goals in 148 appearances for Argentina

Lionel Messi scored twice as he became Argentina's most capped player in their 4-1 win Copa America win over Bolivia.

The Barcelona forward, 34, made his 148th international appearance, to take Javier Mascherano's record.

Messi set up Papu Gomez's sixth-minute opener, before scoring a penalty and adding a second just before half-time to extend his record goals tally to 75.

Elsewhere, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani scored a 21st-minute penalty as Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez also scored in Argentina's win and the team are now unbeaten in their last 17 games.

They take on Ecuador in the quarter-finals on Sunday, while Uruguay play Colombia on Saturday.

Hosts Brazil play Chile, while Paraguay face Peru.

Copa America quarter-finals

Peru v Paraguay (Friday 22:00 BST)

Brazil v Chile (Saturday 01:00 BST)

Uruguay v Colombia (Saturday 23:00 BST)

Argentina v Ecuador (Sunday 02:00 BST)

Line-ups

Bolivia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lampe
  • 8Bejarano
  • 4Haquín
  • 5Jusino
  • 17FernándezSubstituted forWayarat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 16SaavedraSubstituted forVillarroelat 85'minutes
  • 6Justiniano
  • 15CespedesSubstituted forSagredoat 61'minutes
  • 20Vaca
  • 18ÁlvarezSubstituted forRamalloat 61'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 25ChuraSubstituted forVacaat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Quinteros
  • 3Sagredo
  • 7Arce
  • 9Moreno Martins
  • 10Vaca
  • 11Ramallo
  • 12Cordano
  • 13Wayar
  • 14Villarroel
  • 19Flores
  • 21Sánchez
  • 23Rojas

Argentina

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Armani
  • 4Montiel
  • 6Pezzella
  • 25Martínez
  • 8AcuñaBooked at 90mins
  • 18RodríguezSubstituted forParedesat 71'minutes
  • 14PalaciosSubstituted forDomínguezat 71'minutes
  • 21CorreaSubstituted forLo Celsoat 64'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 24GómezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 56'minutes
  • 9AgüeroSubstituted forMartínezat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Martínez Quarta
  • 3Tagliafico
  • 5Paredes
  • 7de Paul
  • 12Marchesín
  • 15González
  • 17Domínguez
  • 19Otamendi
  • 20Lo Celso
  • 22Martínez
  • 27Álvarez
  • 28Musso
Referee:
Andrés José Rojas Noguera

Match Stats

Home TeamBoliviaAway TeamArgentina
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home5
Away18
Shots on Target
Home2
Away13
Corners
Home2
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bolivia 1, Argentina 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bolivia 1, Argentina 4.

  3. Booking

    Diego Wayar (Bolivia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Carlos Lampe.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Henry Vaca (Bolivia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Henry Vaca (Bolivia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Booking

    Marcos Acuña (Argentina) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).

  10. Post update

    Henry Vaca (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).

  12. Post update

    Henry Vaca (Bolivia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Booking

    Rodrigo Ramallo (Bolivia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Lisandro Martínez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rodrigo Ramallo (Bolivia).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolivia. Moisés Villarroel replaces Erwin Saavedra.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Adrián Jusino.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolivia. Diego Wayar replaces Roberto Fernández.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 29th June 2021

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Argentina431072510
2Uruguay42114227
3Paraguay42025326
4Chile412134-15
5Bolivia4004210-80

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil4310102810
2Peru421157-27
3Colombia411234-14
4Ecuador403156-13
5Venezuela402226-42
View full Copa America tables

