Match ends, Bolivia 1, Argentina 4.
Lionel Messi scored twice as he became Argentina's most capped player in their 4-1 win Copa America win over Bolivia.
The Barcelona forward, 34, made his 148th international appearance, to take Javier Mascherano's record.
Messi set up Papu Gomez's sixth-minute opener, before scoring a penalty and adding a second just before half-time to extend his record goals tally to 75.
Elsewhere, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani scored a 21st-minute penalty as Uruguay beat Paraguay 1-0.
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez also scored in Argentina's win and the team are now unbeaten in their last 17 games.
They take on Ecuador in the quarter-finals on Sunday, while Uruguay play Colombia on Saturday.
Hosts Brazil play Chile, while Paraguay face Peru.
Copa America quarter-finals
Peru v Paraguay (Friday 22:00 BST)
Brazil v Chile (Saturday 01:00 BST)
Uruguay v Colombia (Saturday 23:00 BST)
Argentina v Ecuador (Sunday 02:00 BST)
Line-ups
Bolivia
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Lampe
- 8Bejarano
- 4Haquín
- 5Jusino
- 17FernándezSubstituted forWayarat 81'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 16SaavedraSubstituted forVillarroelat 85'minutes
- 6Justiniano
- 15CespedesSubstituted forSagredoat 61'minutes
- 20Vaca
- 18ÁlvarezSubstituted forRamalloat 61'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 25ChuraSubstituted forVacaat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Quinteros
- 3Sagredo
- 7Arce
- 9Moreno Martins
- 10Vaca
- 11Ramallo
- 12Cordano
- 13Wayar
- 14Villarroel
- 19Flores
- 21Sánchez
- 23Rojas
Argentina
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Armani
- 4Montiel
- 6Pezzella
- 25Martínez
- 8AcuñaBooked at 90mins
- 18RodríguezSubstituted forParedesat 71'minutes
- 14PalaciosSubstituted forDomínguezat 71'minutes
- 21CorreaSubstituted forLo Celsoat 64'minutes
- 10Messi
- 24GómezSubstituted forÁlvarezat 56'minutes
- 9AgüeroSubstituted forMartínezat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Martínez Quarta
- 3Tagliafico
- 5Paredes
- 7de Paul
- 12Marchesín
- 15González
- 17Domínguez
- 19Otamendi
- 20Lo Celso
- 22Martínez
- 27Álvarez
- 28Musso
- Referee:
- Andrés José Rojas Noguera
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away13
- Corners
- Home2
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bolivia 1, Argentina 4.
Booking
Diego Wayar (Bolivia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Carlos Lampe.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Argentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcos Acuña.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Henry Vaca (Bolivia) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Henry Vaca (Bolivia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Marcos Acuña (Argentina) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Post update
Henry Vaca (Bolivia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Argentina).
Post update
Henry Vaca (Bolivia) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Rodrigo Ramallo (Bolivia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Lisandro Martínez (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Ramallo (Bolivia).
Substitution
Substitution, Bolivia. Moisés Villarroel replaces Erwin Saavedra.
Post update
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Argentina. Conceded by Adrián Jusino.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolivia. Diego Wayar replaces Roberto Fernández.
Post update
Foul by Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina).