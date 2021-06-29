Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Josh Scowen started 36 league games during his time at Sunderland

Josh Scowen has rejoined League One Wycombe Wanderers on a two-year deal.

The midfielder, 28, was a free agent after being released by Sunderland at the end of his contract.

He started his career at Wycombe before playing in the Championship during spells at Barnsley and QPR, who sold him to Sunderland in January 2020.

"I was a big admirer of his when I saw him playing in our youth team all those years ago," Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club website. external-link

"It's been no surprise that he's made his way up the ladder and spent much of his career in the Championship.

"I'm excited to see him back in the light and dark blue quarters."

