Sutton United: David Ajiboye, Will Randall, Ben Wyatt, Rob Milsom & Ben Goodliffe sign deals
Five more Sutton United players have signed new contracts for the south London club's first season in the English Football League.
Wingers David Ajiboye and Will Randall, and defenders Ben Wyatt and Rob Milsom, whose contracts were about to expire, have agreed new deals.
Meanwhile, centre-back Ben Goodliffe has signed an extension to his existing contract at Gander Green Lane.
Sutton have not disclosed the length of the new contracts.
The U's won the National League last season to secure promotion to the League Two.