From the section Exeter

Jevani Brown spent two years at Colchester, who signed him from Cambridge United

League Two Exeter City have completed the signing of forward Jevani Brown.

The ex-Jamaica Under-17 international was a free agent after recently being released by Colchester and is Matt Taylor's fourth summer signing.

Brown, 26, scored 11 goals for the U's last season, with all of them coming in the first 16 matches of the campaign.

"He is a player with a different dynamic to what we've had at the top of the pitch previously," Grecians boss Taylor told the club website. external-link

Exeter have not disclosed the length of Brown's contract.

