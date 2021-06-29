NIFL chairman Gerard Lawlor said the league has provided the funding for the defibrillators

The Northern Ireland Football League has committed to providing a defibrillator for each one of its 41 member clubs.

The move is a response to Denmark's Christian Eriksen having to be resuscitated with a defibrillator after suffering cardiac arrest in his side's Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Teams in the Irish Premiership, Championship, Premier Intermediate and Women's Premiership will also receive training for the new equipment.

All of the funding will come from NIFL, with chairman Gerard Lawlor saying it was the Eriksen incident in Copenhagen that inspired the league's board to commit to funding for the new defibrillators.

"It highlighted a need and the board at NIFL thankfully have reacted to that need, and offered some more protection to people coming inside the stadiums," he told BBC Sport NI.

"We are using our own reserves but in fairness to the board, money never came into it. If this scheme saves one life over a period of time then how do you put a value on that?

"The role of the Northern Ireland Football League is not just to govern, but to serve and protect. We had to look at how we risk-assess a situation like this, openly and honestly, and we felt this was a service we could provide to our clubs. "

While some Irish Premiership clubs will already have defibrillators at their grounds, Lawlor believes there can never be too many.

Christian Eriksen required emergency treatment on the pitch before being taken to hospital

"A lot of our Premiership clubs do have them, but if we have a game with 5,000 or 6,000 people at it then is one enough? Is it at the opposite side of the ground?" he added.

"If there is an incident, getting the defibrillator there and getting the shock as quickly as possible could be key. So, yes, this could mean there are two or three at some grounds."

Ballyclare Comrades of the Championship will be one of the clubs to receive the new equipment and manager Paul Harbinson is delighted.

"This is massive for us. Unfortunately in light of the European Championships, we know that there is a massive need," he said.

"We are a small club in the Championship with limited resources so for the league to step up and help us in this way is fantastic.

"There is a sense of security in being able to come to Dixon Park, watch a game and know that you will be looked after, that in the worst of eventualities you will be safe and that there are people on hand who know what they are doing."

Former Tottenham player Eriksen, who is now at Inter Milan, was discharged from hospital after an operation to fit a heart-starting device.

The match on 12 June, the second day of the Euros, had to be stopped and replayed later that night.