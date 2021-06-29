Improving keepers, global travels and a warning - Sion boss McConville enjoying Premiership return

New Sion manager McConville previously enjoyed trophy success at Linfield

"You could have 80% possession then someone lumps the ball over the keeper's head from a quick free-kick and you could lose 1-0."

As a former Irish League goalkeeper himself, new Sion Swifts manager Ryan McConville is as aware as anyone of the challenges goalkeepers face in women's football.

Having immersed himself in coaching the women's game for the last 18 years, however, the 37-year-old is hugely positive about the progress keepers in the NIFL Women's Premiership are making.

"The weakness for girls is dealing with the high balls, those are the ones that hurt you," he acknowledged.

"As a manager, that is a frustrating point and a component of women's football that can let you down. But has the percentage of those types of goals gone down? Definitely, yes.

"The standard of women's goalkeeping really has come a long way and it is no coincidence that these teams are up challenging for titles in our league because they have got good goalkeepers."

And the former Linfield Ladies boss is in no doubt about the reason for the ongoing improvement.

"When girls' football was in its infancy you had a coach who either was a parent or a coach that probably wouldn't have got a job in the men's game," he explained.

"They just facilitated the women's game, specialist coaching was oblivious to girls' football, but as the years have gone on specialist goalkeeping coaching has now come into it.

"We have the likes of Jonny Tuffey [former Northern Ireland international] at Crusaders, Gareth Maguire at Linfield and our goalkeeping coach, Tony Blake, who has been a League of Ireland winner with Sligo Rovers.

"These specialist coaches are making the coaching better."

From the Irish League to Kenya - and back

'The opposing coach put a lamb's head next to my dug out'

McConville's appointment last week as Sion manager is the latest step on a global coaching journey that began when he took the Armagh City ladies' team to help with his coaching badges while playing for the men's team.

His mini world tour has included two spells as Linfield Ladies manager, where he won every trophy available, as well as jobs in America, South Africa, China and Russia before the Armagh native was much closer to home when appointed manager of Scottish top-flight side Forfar Farmington in December 2019.

The Covid-19 pandemic led to an abrupt end in Scotland and he was on his travels again, this time to work as a women's football consultant with the Kenyan FA before returning to Northern Ireland and taking up his post in Strabane.

"People say I don't stay in places too long, but it's not always my choice and I'm experiencing different cultures, ways of playing, networking and making contacts," he said.

"I have 18 years' experience of coaching at all levels and, being a specialist in the women's game, I know what it takes to get the best out of the players I coach. I am quite fortunate to have been successful in the roles I have held."

Next up Cliftonville after hammering Linfield

Watch: Howe hits last-gasp winner for Glentoran as Sion hammer Linfield

If the early signs are anything to go by, McConville is well on his way to being successful in this latest role. He has certainly made an impressive start, at least.

A last-minute defeat away to Crusaders in his first match was followed by a hugely impressive 6-0 home thumping of his old side Linfield on Sunday, a first win of the season and one that lifted them off the bottom of the table.

The nature of the six-team top flight means the tough games keep coming, however, and title-chasing Cliftonville are next on the fixture list when they travel to west Tyrone on Wednesday night.

"It's out of the melting pot and into the fire when we play Cliftonville - it certainly doesn't get any easier," the former Loughgall and Queen's University keeper said.

"We have to approach the games positively. Do we have anything to lose? I don't think so. The pressure is very much on them to try and close the gap on Glentoran at the top,

"People have asked me 'what did you do?' against Linfield and the truth is I haven't done that much. Sion had lost their identity. They are renowned for playing attractive football, for getting the ball down and moving it fast, and I want us to get back to that."

'Players' expectations need to be managed'

Having been on his travels for so long, McConville is hugely encouraged at how much women's football in Northern Ireland has developed, both at club and international level, with Kenny Shiels' side having qualified for the Euros for the first time.

However, his knowledge of the game in England and Scotland did lead to him sounding a note of caution to those hoping to make the move into the professional ranks.

"It's great that more of our girls are getting the chance to go across but there is a downside and that is the introduction of agents and the challenge of managing expectations.

"We have had girls who are the best players in our league but they go to the WSL 1 and are only coming off the bench for the last 10 or 15 minutes of matches, then come home because they are not enjoying it. That's the gulf in class that exists.

"There is a danger of people maybe thinking they are better than what they are. The talent here is fantastic but I just think we should be managing expectations that bit better."