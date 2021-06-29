Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Connor Roberts played every minute for Wales at Euro 2020 until injury struck against Denmark

Swansea City have suffered a blow as defender Connor Roberts has been ruled out until at least September as he will require groin surgery.

Roberts, 25, limped off before half-time in Wales' Euro 2020 second-round 4-0 defeat to Denmark last Saturday.

The Denmark game was Roberts' 64th of the 2020-21 season.

Roberts is entering the final year of his contract with Swansea and has been reportedly attracting interest from Premier League sides including Burnley.

Swansea would not want to lose a prized asset on a free transfer, but news of Roberts' surgery could hamper the chances of him moving this summer.

The 25-year old has had a very few injury issues since breaking into Swansea's senior side during the 2017-18 campaign.

Roberts featured in all 46 of Swansea's Championship matches last season.

The injury to the 30-cap international will also be a blow for Wales who resume World Cup qualifying this autumn.

Roberts, who started all three of Wales' matches at the Euros, was already unavailable for the game with Belarus in Minsk on 5 September because of suspension but is now likely to miss the home game with Estonia three days later.