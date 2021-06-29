Everton: Women's Super League club announces five player departures
Everton have announced that Georgia Brougham, Maeva Clemaron, Tinja-Riikka Korpela, Molly Pike and Hannah Coan are to leave the Women's Super League club.
Clemaron, Korpela and Pike all leave having spent two years at the club.
Norway international Ingrid Moe Wold also leaves the club following her decision to retire from football.
Brougham leaves five years after joining from Manchester City, with Coan departing having come through the club's youth academy.