Sammy Ameobi scored three times in 34 appearances for Nottingham Forest last season

Middlesbrough have signed winger Sammy Ameobi following his release from fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The 29-year-old began his career with Newcastle United and had a spell on loan at Boro in 2012-13.

He went on to join Bolton Wanderers on loan in 2016 before joining permanently in 2017, making 91 appearances.

"As soon as I became aware Sammy was available I let him know I wanted him," Boro boss Neil Warnock said of Amoebi.

"I thought it was important he could see what he could do for us, and what I could do for him.

"I've always thought he's a danger, and I'll be looking to use that danger and have a system where I can get him in positive forward positions."

Having moved to the City Ground in June 2019, Ameobi spent two seasons with Nottingham Forest following Bolton's relegation to League One.

He made 81 appearances for the club prior to his release by Forest earlier this summer.

