Dominic Samuel: Ross County sign striker on two-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Ross County
Dominic Samuel has agreed a two-year deal with Ross County, subject to international clearance.
The striker, 27, leaves Gillingham after a season at Priestfield Stadium, that followed a three-year stint at Blackburn Rovers.
Samuel has scored 31 goals in 151 club appearances.
"He has been a regular goal scorer in English football and brings a new dynamic to our club," said County manager Malky Mackay.
"We are signing a striker in his prime years and we look forward to bringing the best out of him here."
