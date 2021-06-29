Last updated on .From the section Peterborough

Jorge Grant scored and missed a penalty for Lincoln against Peterborough last season

Peterborough United have signed midfielder Jorge Grant from Lincoln on a three-year deal after activating a release clause in his contract.

The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in all competitions last season - largely from the penalty spot - as the Imps reached the League One play-off final.

Grant played 89 times for Lincoln after joining in 2019 from Nottingham Forest.

"I really enjoyed my time at Lincoln, but I felt it was the right time for me to play in the Championship," he said. external-link

Posh manager Darren Ferguson added: "We have had to be patient to get the deal over the line because there were a lot of other clubs in for him, so I am absolutely delighted to get it done and am looking forward to working with him."

Grant has previously had loan spells with Notts County, Luton and Mansfield.

