Moritz Leitner has left Norwich after agreeing to end the remainder of his contract.

Manager Daniel Farke left the midfielder out of his squad last season after the 28-year-old fell out of favour.

Leitner, a former Borussia Dortmund player, joined Norwich from FC Augsburg on a four-year deal in 2018 after a successful loan spell with the club.

He made 53 appearances for the club, the last in January 2020.

Norwich return to the Premier League next season after Championship title success in the 2020/2021 campaign.

Earlier this month, the Canaries sold midfielder Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa for £33m - a club-record deal for the Midlands team.