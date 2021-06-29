Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Ellery Balcombe was part of the England Under-21 squad that sealed qualification for this year's Uefa European Under-21 Championship

Burton Albion have signed goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brentford.

The 21-year-old England Under-20 international has yet to make a first-team appearances for the Bees but played 17 games for Doncaster Rovers during a loan spell last season.

"Ellery is a good, young goalkeeper, with a lot of good attributes," said manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"He's coming in to fight for a place and the number one jersey."

