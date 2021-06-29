Ellery Balcombe: Burton Albion sign Brentford goalkeeper on loan

Ellery Balcombe has spent time on loan with Boreham Wood, Danish side Viborg FF and Doncaster Rovers
Ellery Balcombe was part of the England Under-21 squad that sealed qualification for this year's Uefa European Under-21 Championship

Burton Albion have signed goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe on a season-long loan from Premier League side Brentford.

The 21-year-old England Under-20 international has yet to make a first-team appearances for the Bees but played 17 games for Doncaster Rovers during a loan spell last season.

"Ellery is a good, young goalkeeper, with a lot of good attributes," said manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

"He's coming in to fight for a place and the number one jersey."

