Last updated on .From the section England

Euro 2020 on the BBC Dates: 11 June-11 July. Venues: Amsterdam, Baku, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome, Seville, St Petersburg. Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC Radio, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Click here for more details

Captain Harry Kane believes there is nothing bigger than England's 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley on Tuesday and says the players have a vision of where they want to go after reaching the Euro 2020 quarter-finals.

Kane scored England's second after Raheem Sterling had opened the scoring.

It is England's first win in a knockout tie against Germany at a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup.

"Any team will look at us and know that we're dangerous," said Kane, 27.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

"There isn't anything bigger than this when the expectation is on and we delivered, so we should be proud - but we can't stop here. We have a vision of where we want to go and we can't stop now.

"Hopefully we'll be back here in the semi-finals and the final."

England will next face either Sweden or Ukraine in Rome on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals, with the game live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

'We have given people a day to remember'

Sterling has scored three of England's goals at the European Championship, while Kane's strike came after failing to score during the group stage and then struggling to make an impact for much of Tuesday's encounter in front of 40,000 fans at Wembley.

"They both have to prove people wrong all the time and Raheem has been immense for us over a period," added Southgate.

"We have that faith in him and trust in him and his performances have been electric right from the start.

"For Harry, when you are a centre forward you need those goals, I was pleased to see that second one go in."

England have endured agonising defeats in tournaments to Germany over the years. They were beaten 4-1 at the World Cup in 2010 and lost in the semi-finals of both the 1990 World Cup and at Euro 1996, when Southgate missed the decisive penalty in the shootout.

"I am just so pleased," said Southgate.

"I was looking at the big screen and saw David Seaman up there. For my team-mates that played with me I can't change that (penalty miss) so it will always hurt, but what is lovely is we have given people another day to remember and now we have to do it in Rome."

'People had written us off'

Midfielder Declan Rice said England had proved their critics wrong with the last-16 victory.

"It's incredible," the 22-year-old said.

"A lot of people had written us off in the group stage, complaints about the performances, not scoring enough, but we want to prove people wrong.

"With a full house, everyone had the fire in the belly to one, knock Germany out, and two, progress in the tournament.

"It is history, all the players were asked about the past games but we created history. Gary Neville said these games don't come round often and it was a pleasure to be out there."

Manchester City forward Sterling put England in front with a close-range finish at a time in the game when it was in the balance.

He said: "We knew we needed to put a big performance in.

"Doing it [scoring] for your country will always be special and it is definitely a special moment for me."