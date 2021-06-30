Everton appoint Rafael Benitez as manager

Everton have appointed former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as their new manager.

The 61-year-old Spaniard has signed a three-year deal and succeeds Carlo Ancelotti, who resigned in early June to return to Real Madrid.

"I am delighted to be joining Everton," said Benitez.

"I believe this is a club that is going places. I'm determined to play a big part in helping this great club achieve its ambitions."

Benitez last managed in the Premier League at Newcastle United before leaving in June 2019.

He moved to China to coach Dalian Professional FC and left them in January after 18 months in charge.

"Rafa impressed us greatly with his knowledge and experience but, above all, the passion and hunger he showed to join our club," said Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

"We are appointing Rafa because we believe he will bring success to our club and to Evertonians. To put it simply - we need to be competing at the top end of the league and to be winning trophies.

"Rafa is a proven winner with huge experience in coaching internationally and we have secured the best man to achieve that for us."

Historic move

In a historic and controversial move, Benitez joins William Edward Barclay, who was part of the original foundation of Everton in the 1890s and later the breakaway Liverpool club, as the only men to cross the city divide to manage both clubs.

Before he signed the prospect of him manging the club had brought a mixed reaction from Everton fans, with then-Liverpool boss Benitez causing a furore by calling the Blues a "small club" following a goalless derby at Anfield in February 2007.

Benitez insisted he made "a mistake" and was referring to the approach of David Moyes' team rather than Everton as a club, but his remarks have not been forgotten by many on the blue half of Merseyside.

Several banners were hung up outside Goodison Park protesting at Everton's move for Benitez, while Merseyside Police are investigating a banner reading "We Know Where You Live - Don't Sign" aimed at Benitez - although it was actually left outside the wrong house.

Former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo was the early favourite after interest from Everton but Benitez had been in pole position for a fortnight after staging several rounds of talks.

Benitez, who has kept a home in the area even after leaving Liverpool in 2010, was keen to return to the Premier League after leaving Newcastle United in summer 2019 before a spell at Chinese Super League club Dalian.

Benitez is no stranger to walking into a potentially hostile environment after the reception he received when he took over as Chelsea's interim manager in November 2012 following a long, intense rivalry when he was in charge of Liverpool.

The Spaniard was roundly jeered when he took charge for his first game at home to Manchester City at Stamford Bridge - but was a resounding success, winning the Europa League and guiding them to third place in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by nhughes, today at 15:23

    What he did at Newcastle was impressive with next to no money. He'll make Everton stable at the back and then use funding to, hopefully, add pace and more goals from out wide at Everton. It's a solid appointment.

    What he did for Liverpool will never be forgotten - the aggro from both sides of fans, in the minority, is not needed at all.

    • Reply posted by Johnny Todd, today at 15:28

      Johnny Todd replied:
      Good comment mate

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 15:23

    Good for Everton, good for the EPL.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:32

      margaret replied:
      One last desperate throw of the dice, very sad.

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 15:19

    Good luck Rafa in your new job.

    Thanks for the European Cup in 2005!

    • Reply posted by KLOPP OUT, today at 15:23

      KLOPP OUT replied:
      Always thought he would thrive at a smaller club with no ambition.

      Great appointment! 👏

  • Comment posted by IDrinkYourMilkshake, today at 15:22

    People need to get over comments he made. Fans just make themselves look like snowflakes when stuff like this happens. He had a bit of banter at your expense, get over it. Stop acting like teenage girls.

    • Reply posted by Liam, today at 15:24

      Liam replied:
      Well said! 👍

  • Comment posted by all I want is a level playing field, today at 15:22

    Don’t understand why certain Liverpool fans are in a strop
    I seem to recall Rafa donating a thousand pound for each of the Hillsborough victims when he left Anfield
    Personally think that was a good gesture,,,,,maybe Liverpool are worried Everton might catch them lol

    • Reply posted by Liam, today at 15:25

      Liam replied:
      Exactly mate. I'm not worried delighted to see him back in England. If Everton get into the top 4 then fair play, we need more competition.

  • Comment posted by dad, today at 15:26

    To be honest I’m surprised but I hate to say it, I think Everton have made the right choice, he’s proven at winning silverware and this clubs is hungry for trophies.. good luck Rafa YNWA

  • Comment posted by Jonathan, today at 15:22

    Wow - very good signing. Everton will go from strength to strength.

    • Reply posted by MJF_dodo, today at 15:29

      MJF_dodo replied:
      To be honest we are starting from a low point.
      Ninth would be progress!

  • Comment posted by Thewiglet, today at 15:22

    welcome Rafa

  • Comment posted by Crazy Jamie, today at 15:27

    I'm sure the Everton fans that have issues with this are in the minority. It's clearly an excellent appointment, and it's good to have him back in the league. From a Liverpool fan.

  • Comment posted by andrew-mitch, today at 15:23

    Not a everton fan as a Lpool fan . But I dont begrudge everton a good manager. Much rather them do better than UTD as an example. I think it's a good coup for everton

  • Comment posted by bamba, today at 15:18

    Balls of steel & skin thicker than a Rhino

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:22

      margaret replied:
      Newcastle legend ! Tee Hee !

  • Comment posted by Francis Bramhill, today at 15:21

    All Evertonians should now back Rafa and get behind the team. Got to be a slot for Big Dunc also

  • Comment posted by lay_of_the_land_my_son, today at 15:27

    Smart appointment by the Everton board, now ban the morons who threatened him from Goodison.

  • Comment posted by KingKenny, today at 15:26

    This is a great move by Everton, Rafa is a great manager. Wish him well. To all my fellow Kopites laughing, sloppy seconds, old LFC play style etc, don’t forget what he did for us 16 yrs ago.

  • Comment posted by Scousepower, today at 15:21

    Welcome to Everton Rafa. Look forward to many exciting and successful seasons together \\o//

    • Reply posted by Johnny Todd, today at 15:33

      Johnny Todd replied:
      Me too👍

  • Comment posted by Big Al, today at 15:20

    I totally get Everton fans remembering comments from Benitez’s Liverpool days but he’s easily the most solid candidate for the job.

    • Reply posted by elhaddadi, today at 15:27

      elhaddadi replied:
      What do you mean solid
      The last time he won something is 8 years ago lost 2 finals with Chelsea
      He isn’t the most solid candidate

  • Comment posted by W 6, today at 15:19

    Well, might not be the most popular choice amongst Evertonians but he's a safe pair of hands. He'll be used to dealing with being unpopular with some of the fans at Everton too from his time of Chelsea. Personally, I think it's good to see Rafa back in the Premier League - bar his infamous "facts" press conference I always thought he was extremely charming and polite. Hope he succeeds at Goodison.

  • Comment posted by ali786, today at 15:19

    Great manager. This is a good appointment.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 15:24

      margaret replied:
      Well past his sell by date, sad ending

  • Comment posted by nameofthegame, today at 15:25

    Hilarious for any Liverpool fans who still love the man for 2005. Few tattoo removals coming up:)

  • Comment posted by nameofthegame, today at 15:24

    Benitez will do a good job I'd say. He'll get results and get the team up the table. Football won't be of the highest standard but what would you rather Everton fans?

