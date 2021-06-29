Last updated on .From the section England

England's footballers will travel to Rome for the Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday in a bid to reach the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time in 25 years.

Gareth Southgate's side beat Germany 2-0 on Tuesday in front of 41,973 fans at Wembley, while Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 after extra time in their last-16 tie.

There were jubilant scenes as England fans celebrated the historic win.

Southgate said the team started talking about Saturday in the dressing room.

"It's a dangerous moment for us," he said.

"We'll have that warmth of success and the feeling around the country that we've only got to turn up to win the thing - and we know it's going to be an immense challenge from here on."

England's win was their first in a knockout tie over Germany since the 1966 World Cup final.

And there was a carnival atmosphere across the nation after two late goals by Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and Tottenham striker Harry Kane secured their victory.

An animated Duke of Cambridge was among the roaring supporters inside Wembley - the FA president throwing his arms aloft alongside his seven-year-old son, Prince George, and the Duchess of Cambridge, as each goal went in.

They were joined by stars including singers Ed Sheeran and Ellie Goulding, and former England captain David Beckham, in the Royal Box.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took seven-year-old Prince George to Wembley

Ed Sheeran and former England captain David Beckham were among those in the Royal Box

There were also jubilant scenes elsewhere as fans kitted out in England football strips and costumes gathered in designated fan zones, pubs and bars to see the historic win.

A party atmosphere broke out in Trafalgar Square in London after England scored their second goal, with several men moved to rip off their shirts and start dancing on tables.

England fan Matt Champion, from Bristol - who was celebrating his 32nd birthday - said the result was "unbelievable".

"I'm very, very happy. This is the best birthday party I could have ever organised."

Fellow supporter Jay Gittelmon, 20, from north-west London, said of Sterling's opening goal: "I've never felt anything like that, it's the best moment of my life.

"I had to use my inhaler as I ran out of breath."

England fans celebrated in Trafalgar Square

Later, fans took to the streets of London to celebrate, with crowds gathering in Leicester Square before dozens of supporters climbed up on to the Shaftesbury Fountain in Piccadilly Circus.

England's game on Saturday will be the first they have played at a ground other than Wembley since the Euros started.

They have won three of their four games so far while drawing with Scotland and have not conceded a goal in the tournament. It is the first time a team has gone through their first four games of a European Championship without conceding.

Germany join world champions France and Euro 2016 winners Portugal as some of the heavyweights exiting the tournament.

Can I go to Rome for the quarter-final?

England fans hoping to jump on a plane to Rome to see their team's showdown with Ukraine are likely to be disappointed due to current coronavirus restrictions.

Passengers will need proof of a negative coronavirus test taken in the 48 hours before travelling.

Then, upon arrival, UK passengers must fill in one the of the European Union's passenger locator forms, before undertaking five days of isolation.

This means that even if you were to touch down first thing on Wednesday, the earliest you would be out is Sunday - subject to a second Covid-19 test - meaning you will probably be watching the game from a hotel room.

The only way you are likely to avoid the isolation requirement is if you are a member of transport crew, or can prove that you are in Italy for "work, health or emergency".

If you fall into any of those categories, you can enter Italy but must leave within five days.

Italy is on the UK's amber travel list, meaning travellers must self-isolate for 10 days upon return and book a Covid-19 test for day two and day eight of their quarantine before flying.

Passengers can also use the "test to release" scheme where they pay for a private Covid-19 swab on day five of their quarantine - if the results on both day two and day five are negative, they can end their quarantine.

The government website says people should not travel to amber list countries or territories.

After a difficult 15 months because of the pandemic, England defender Harry Maguire said he was delighted to see happy faces on football fans once again.

"We put a smile on a lot of people's faces, that's what we do, that's why we play football," he said.

"But come Saturday we know it is business again and we can take the momentum and confidence from the deserved victory we have managed to get."

If England can overcome Ukraine then they would face either the Czech Republic or Denmark for a place in the final, which will be held at Wembley.

"The side of the draw means absolutely nothing," Maguire added.

"You have seen in recent matches in this tournament, if you don't play to a level you will get punished because every team that is left in this tournament at this stage is an excellent team and has quality players.

"We are fully focused on ourselves, we don't get carried away."