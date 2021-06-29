Last updated on .From the section European Championship

England boss Southgate has led his side to a Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday

England's 2-0 victory over Germany at Euro 2020 on Tuesday attracted a peak TV audience of 20.6m, with 80.1% audience share.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and captain Harry Kane produced a memorable last-16 tie at Wembley Stadium.

The match also pulled in 6.5m live streams across BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website combined - making it the most watched Euro 2020 match so far.

The iPlayer set a new live viewing record with 5.6m streams.

England's quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome will be live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday at 20:00 BST.

Belgium's quarter-final against Italy is also live on BBC One on Friday and kicks off at 20:00.