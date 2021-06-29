Last updated on .From the section Football

Daka struck the net 68 times in 125 appearances for RB Salzburg in all competitions

Leicester have signed Zambia striker Patson Daka from RB Salzburg on a five-year-deal, thought to be worth £22m.

The 22-year-old has scored 61 times in his last 87 outings for the Austrian champions.

He was named the Austrian Bundesliga's player of the season after scoring 27 goals in 28 appearances for the club.

"It is the perfect place for me because it's a team that fights for titles. I've followed Leicester from the time they won the league," he told LCFC TV.

"I know it's not going to be easy, but I feel ready to face this new challenge. I will give my best for the club each and every day."

Daka has scored seven goals in 22 international appearances and was named the Confederation of African Football's Young Player of the Year in 2017.