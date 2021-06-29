Scottish Gossip: St Johnstone, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibs, Dundee, Kilmarnock
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rotherham are set to make a renewed bid nearer St Johnstone's £300,000 asking price for defender Shaun Rooney after having an initial offer of £200,000 rejected. (Daily Record)
And Rooney could be joined in heading for the St Johnstone exit by fellow defenders Jason Kerr - with Bournemouth the latest club keen on the Perth skipper - and Jamie McCart, who is wanted by MK Dons. (Sun)
Striker Alfredo Morelos has stoked speculation linking him with a move to Porto by posting a video compilation on social media of his best Rangers moments. (Sun)
Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham's proposed move to AEK Athens could be revived as the Greeks weigh up whether to make an offer. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas aims to score at least 20 goals in his debut season at Pittodrie following his summer switch from Premiership rivals Livingston. (Daily Record)
Teenage Rangers striker Chris McKee faces a Scottish FA hearing on Thursday after being sent off for his loan club, Brechin City, for using homophobic language during last month's pyramid play-off defeat to Kelty Hearts. (Glasgow Times)
Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is poised to seal a shock move to Feyenoord following his exit from Hibs. (Sun)
Manager James McPake has pledged to give Dundee's promising young players the chance to impress in the club's return to the top flight this season. (Courier)
Kilmarnock winger Chris Burke rejected the chance to join the coaching staff so he can fully focus on helping the club to promotion on the pitch, says manager Tommy Wright. (Sun)