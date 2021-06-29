Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rotherham are set to make a renewed bid nearer St Johnstone's £300,000 asking price for defender Shaun Rooney after having an initial offer of £200,000 rejected. (Daily Record) external-link

And Rooney could be joined in heading for the St Johnstone exit by fellow defenders Jason Kerr - with Bournemouth the latest club keen on the Perth skipper - and Jamie McCart, who is wanted by MK Dons. (Sun) external-link

Striker Alfredo Morelos has stoked speculation linking him with a move to Porto by posting a video compilation on social media of his best Rangers moments. (Sun) external-link

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham's proposed move to AEK Athens could be revived as the Greeks weigh up whether to make an offer. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas aims to score at least 20 goals in his debut season at Pittodrie following his summer switch from Premiership rivals Livingston. (Daily Record) external-link

Teenage Rangers striker Chris McKee faces a Scottish FA hearing on Thursday after being sent off for his loan club, Brechin City, for using homophobic language during last month's pyramid play-off defeat to Kelty Hearts. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano is poised to seal a shock move to Feyenoord following his exit from Hibs. (Sun) external-link

Manager James McPake has pledged to give Dundee's promising young players the chance to impress in the club's return to the top flight this season. (Courier) external-link