Kenny Shiels and is coaching staff have transformed the fortunes of Northern Ireland

Mark it in your calendars, it's one year to the day until the start of Euro 2022 and a very big summer for Northern Ireland.

Furney's on fire. You are my Nelson. Ohhh Kirsty McGuinness. We've 365 days to refresh the song books before the Green and White Army cheer on Kenny Shiels' side across England.

It is going to be a busy year for Northern Ireland, with eight World Cup qualifiers between now and their first-ever major tournament.

Here are five big talking points for ahead of a massive 12 months for his history-making Northern Ireland side.

How on earth do you pick a squad of 23?

Just the 35 players have been used by Kenny Shiels throughout his 20 months in charge

We hope Kenny Shiels has plenty of paracetamol handy because has a number of huge selection headaches coming up.

Shiels has used 35 players throughout his two years in charge, with a further six being named in squads without a cap. With squads, at the time of writing, being capped at 23 players there are going to be a lot of disappointed players next summer.

The men's Euro 2020 tournament saw squads extended to 26 players, and Shiels will be hoping for something similar next summer to limit the disappointment.

Northern Ireland's long injury list has been well documented, and the big positive throughout qualifying was the constant flow of players, who had maybe not initially been under consideration, stepping up and filling the void of absentees.

Of the 35 players used, Freya Holdaway has retired while Emma Higgins and Kerry Montgomery have dropped out of the international picture. At least that makes things slightly easier for the manager.

However the remaining players are a mix of youth and experience, defensive solidity and attacking flair, big-name stars and the unlikely heroes.

It's a big challenge for Shiels and we don't envy the decisions he has to make one bit.

Can NI keep their focus?

While next summer is undoubtedly the main event for this squad over the next 12 months, there is a tremendous opportunity to build on their winning momentum and challenge for a place at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The build-up to the Euro 2022 play-off with Ukraine was hampered by a lack of game time, but with eight competitive fixtures and a load of domestic club action pencilled in preparations for the finals next summer will be very different.

Two winnable home fixtures against Luxembourg and Latvia should, on paper at least, get the ball rolling in front of a home crowd at Seaview. England and Austria will be tougher tests and, just like their opening matches, positive results in the double-header with North Macedonia will be pivotal to NI's hopes.

It's important Northern Ireland's players stay focused on the task at hand, and there's no doubt Shiels and his management team will ensure that is the case and will take it one match at a time ahead of the Euro finals.

The Women's Premiership season, where the majority of players ply their trade, is set to end in October but with a resumption in the spring it should offer a change to players to get more minutes in their legs ahead of April's World Cup qualifiers and the Euro finals a couple of months later.

Ultimately, Shiels will want NI to be in a positive position to qualify the World Cup by the time the Euros swing around. It is a challenge? Of course. It is doable? Anything is possible for this team.

Which injured stars return?

Full backs Rebecca McKenna and Rebecca Holloway have had a stand-out few months for NI

While the long list of names proposes a conundrum, Shiels knows that he has strength in depth when it comes to his players and key positions, which will give him huge confidence whoever is selected in the final squad.

Key name after key name fell victim to Northern Ireland's horrid run of injury luck throughout the qualifying and play-off campaign, and time after time players stepped up. The question is, how many will make the squad?

Rachel Furness is a certainty to be named as she nears a return following a leg break in the first play-off match with Ukraine. On the pitch and off it, the Liverpool midfielder's presence cannot be underestimated.

After long periods out of the game, Rangers duo Demi Vance and Megan Bell are back in training but will face battles to get back into contention under Shiels. Rebecca Holloway has been superb at left back since filling the sizeable void left by Vance, and highly-rated Bell will have to hit top form quickly to fight into a stacked midfield area.

Ashley Hutton and Abbie Magee are out with knee injuries and, given the former's experience and Shiels is a massive fan of Magee, you think both players have a strong chance of making the squad if their recoveries go to plan.

Caragh Hamilton is well on track with her recovery and offers something different following her injury. The fact she was named the Women's Premiership player of the season despite missing half the season through injury shows her potential.

Of course, and it's a sad inevitability of football, there is a high chance some dreams of playing at the Euro 2022 will be ended by injury. It's part of the game, and while heart breaking for any player to miss out, it will offer opportunities elsewhere.

The third goalkeeper conundrum?

Maddy Harvey-Clifford is a regular for Crusaders Strikers in the Women's Premiership

As per Uefa regulations for squads for European Championships, three members of the 23-player panel have to be goalkeepers.

Jackie Burns is Northern Ireland's number one and, barring injury, is set to wear the starting jersey in England as she continues to impress for Glentoran in the Women's Premiership.

Blackburn Rovers' Becky Flaherty is a reliable deputy when called upon, as games against Belarus and England showcased, and it would be a major shock if she isn't named in the 23.

The third goalkeeper slot is interesting as Shiels has opted to take just Burns and Flaherty in squads for the final qualifiers and the Ukraine play-off. However two up and coming players have been heavily involved with Northern Ireland's training and this may give an indication of Shiels' thinking.

Maddy Harvey-Clifford, 19, is a regular for Crusaders Strikers and was named in the senior squad for February's friendly with England, so would be the favourite for the third spot. Mid Ulster goalkeeper Lilie Crooks was called into the Pinatar Cup panel just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and is still involved in the training set-up, so the 17-year-old could be a surprise inclusion in the final squad.

There is also Lauren Perry at Formar Farmington, who is getting regular top flight football in Scotland. However with Harvey-Clifford and Crooks training under the nose of Shiels week in week out, that may give the local youngsters the edge over Perry despite her experience at senior level.

Attacking options?

Kerry Beattie, Emily Wilson, Kirsty McGuinness and Lauren Wade are some of the attacking options available to Shiels

While Simone Magill is the undoubted star striker for Northern Ireland, there is a wealth of options who will be looking to make an impact on the finals next summer.

With the Everton striker unavailable against Scotland, Shiels opted to start with midfielder Marissa Callaghan in the 'false nine' position in the middle of Lauren Wade and Kirsty McGuinness.

Wade and McGuinness are both experienced and talented players and will be favourites to join Magill in the squad, however there is some battle to try and round out NI's attacking options.

The current stand-out name is Kerry Beattie, who has netted 11 goals in eight games for Glentoran this season. She only made her debut against Scotland but certainly didn't look out of depth with the fearlessness of youth.

Emily Wilson is another highly-rated forward and has stepped up another level this season with Crusaders. She was tasked with replacing Magill in the final two qualifiers and didn't look out of place, and she came on alongside Beattie against Scotland as Shiels switched to two up top for the final 15 minutes.

As outside bets, Cliftonville forward Caitlin McGuinness netted in the qualifier against the Faroe Islands, however she hasn't quite his her goal-scoring heights in the Premiership this season, and you also have Glentoran youngsters Danielle Maxwell and Casey Howe to throw into the mix as well if Shiels opts for a front three.

Questions aplenty, now we've a year to find out the answers.