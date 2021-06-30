Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alisha Lehmann scored nine goals in 42 WSL appearances for West Ham

Aston Villa have signed Switzerland forward Alisha Lehmann from Women's Super League rivals West Ham United.

The 22-year-old joined the Hammers in 2018 and spent part of last season on loan with Everton.

Boss Carla Ward told the Villa website signing Lehmann was "really exciting".

Ward added: "Alisha comes with both experience and an unbelievable amount of potential. She has already shown she can light up any WSL game and I'm looking forward to working with her."