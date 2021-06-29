Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Kevin Stewart started his career with Liverpool

Blackpool midfielder Kevin Stewart has signed a new two-year deal.

The 27-year-old joined the Seasiders on a short-term contract as a free agent in January and made 16 appearances as they won promotion to the Championship.

"We had a good season last season and hopefully we can now build on it in a new league and with some new additions," he told the club website. external-link

"Based on our performances last season, I think we can do really well as a club."