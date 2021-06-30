Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Former Australia youth international and Oldham Athletic goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis kept 18 clean sheets for Sutton last season

Sutton United goalkeepers Dean Bouzanis and Brad House, and defenders Jon Barden and Louis John have signed new deals with the League Two side.

Bouzanis, 30, was an ever-present for Sutton as they won the National League last season, keeping 18 clean sheets.

House, 22, has yet to play a first-team game but became Bouzanis' understudy towards the end of the campaign.

Barden, 28, and John, 27, have also signed new contracts, with the club not disclosing the terms of the deals.