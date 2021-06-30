Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Aiden McGeady won 93 international caps between 2004 and 2017

Former Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady has signed a new one-year deal with Sunderland.

The 35-year-old has been with the club since the summer of 2017 and played 36 games last season, scoring six goals.

"A player of his age has to produce and that's why he's here - to make other players better," said boss Lee Johnson.

"I've not only been impressed by his output in terms of assists, but his buy-in to the philosophy and club identity."

McGeady began his career at Celtic and had a spell with Spartak Moscow before signing for Everton in 2014.

He moved on to Wearside after three-and-a-half years at Goodison Park, but was sent out on loan to Charlton Athletic in 2020.

Since Johnson's appointment, McGeady has been a regular in the side and started both legs of their League One play-off against Lincoln City in May, which Sunderland lost 3-2 on aggregate.

"We all know what the ambition is for next season and I've made no secret of the fact that I want to be part of the team that goes back up," he said.