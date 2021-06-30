Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Ainley scored once for Crewe last season - the only goal in a 1-0 win at Bristol Rovers in May

Attacking midfielder Callum Ainley has agreed a new two-year contract with League One side Crewe Alexandra.

The 23-year-old academy graduate has played 207 games for the club in all competitions since making his debut in 2015, but injury restricted him to 28 appearances last season.

Fellow midfielders Josh Lundstram and Regan Griffiths have already agreed new terms since the end of the season.

And another midfielder, Shaun MacDonald, has joined from Rotherham.