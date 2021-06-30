Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Jake Doyle-Hayes, second left, made 30 appearances for St Mirren last season

Hibernian have signed former St Mirren midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes after his mooted move to Dundee United collapsed.

Doyle-Hayes, 22, was reportedly close external-link to concluding a deal with United, but has now finalised a two-year contract with their Scottish Premiership rivals.

The Irishman, who started his career at Aston Villa, made 30 appearances for St Mirren last term, scoring once.

However, he opted not to sign a new deal with the Paisley club and has become Hibs' second summer recruit.

"I saw the club last season and played against them and the players they have should be competing for medals all the time," Doyle-Hayes told the club website. external-link

"The expectation of the club is to be challenging for them and I think that's really good."

Fellow new signing Daniel Mackay, who arrived from Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the end of last season, has already started pre-season training with Jack Ross' side.

Meanwhile, Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, who left Hibs under freedom of contract at the end of last season, has signed a two-year deal with Dutch club Feyenoord.

