Last updated on .From the section Newport

Robbie Willmott (left) played 28 games for Newport last season before his loan move to Exeter

Midfielder Robbie Willmott has signed a new contract at Newport County which ties him to the League Two club until the summer of 2022.

Willmott, 31, played 17 games for Exeter City after joining the Grecians on loan in February.

But he returns to Wales for the 2021-22 campaign, when Mike Flynn's Newport will aim to bounce back from play-off final defeat by Morecambe in May.

Willmott joined Newport from Chelmsford in 2017.

He has since made 150 Exiles appearances, adding to the 92 games he played in his first spell at Newport between 2013 and 2015.

"I'm really pleased to be extending my stay with the club. I had a bit of time away with Exeter last season," Willmott said.

"The gaffer and I have had a lot of good conversations about my deal, we've spoken about what he expects from me this season, I know how the club works so I'm really looking forward to getting started."