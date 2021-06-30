Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as new manager

Nuno Espirito Santo
Nuno finished 13th in the Premier League with Wolves last season

Tottenham have appointed former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager on a two-year contract.

Nuno left Wolves in May after four impressive seasons, during which time he took the club from the Championship to a Europa League quarter-final.

Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho in April and replaced him with 29-year-old Ryan Mason until the end of last season.

"It's an enormous pleasure and honour [to be at Spurs]. I'm happy and looking forward to starting work," said Nuno.

"We don't have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days."

Nuno will not have long to wait to face his former club as Spurs have a trip to Molineux to face Wolves in their second league game of the season on 22 August.

Whether he will have 27-year-old striker Harry Kane available remains to be seen.

The England captain said in May that he hopes to have "a good, honest conversation" with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy about his future.

Levy thanks fans for patience

Tottenham have brought in Nuno after Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso were linked with the job this summer.

Spurs made contact with Paris St-Germain boss Pochettino about the possibility of the Argentine returning to manage them but the French club were not prepared to let him go.

Former Chelsea boss Conte appeared set for the role, having left Inter Milan after leading them to the Serie A title, only for talks between the Italian and Spurs to break down.

Ex-Roma manager Fonseca then thought he was taking over, only to be dumped in favour of Gattuso, who was quickly rejected when fans reacted badly to the existence of social media posts which brought the Italian's commitment to inclusivity into question.

Nuno won the 2017-18 Championship title in his first season with Wolves before leading them to seventh in the Premier League in the following two seasons, while they finished 13th last season.

"We should like to thank our supporters for all their patience throughout this process," said Levy.

"I've spoken already about the need to revert back to our core DNA of playing attacking, entertaining football, and [managing director of football] Fabio [Paratici] and I believe Nuno is the man who can take our talented group of players, embrace our young players coming through and build something special."

Paratici left his role as Juventus' long-serving chief football officer to take on his role at Spurs earlier this month.

"You only have to look at Nuno's time at Wolves to see his ability to take a group of players and implement an adaptive style that brings success and allows players to develop and thrive," he said.

Timeline of Spurs' search for a manager

19 April - Jose Mourinho is sacked as Spurs boss after 17 months in charge

20 April - Former Tottenham midfielder Ryan Mason, 29, is promoted from club's academy to take over as interim manager until the end of season

27 April - Julian Nagelsmann, who had been linked with taking over at the London club, is announced as Bayern Munich's new boss for next season following his spell at RB Leipzig

30 April - There is speculation Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag could be in the running for the post but he signs a new contract with the Dutch club

23 May - Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is another name mentioned as a possible Spurs target but he insists he will not be leaving the Foxesexternal-link

27 May - Tottenham make contact with Paris St-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino about the Argentine returning to the manage the Spurs side

28 May - PSG have no intention of letting Pochettino leave the club, reports Guillem Balague

2 June - Antonio Conte is a clear front runner for the Spurs job after leaving Inter Milan, having led them to the Serie A title

4 June - Conte also led Chelsea to the top-flight crown during his spell in charge at Stamford Bridge but talks with Spurs break down

15 June - Spurs are close to appointing former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca as their new manager

17 June - Tottenham's attempts to find a new manager take another twist as they end talks with Fonseca in a move thought to be linked to Gennaro Gattuso's unexpected Fiorentina exit

18 June - Gattuso is no longer considered a candidate after the prospect of him taking over prompted a fan protest, which was communicated to the club by the Tottenham Hotspur Supporter Trust.

30 June - The search is over. Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as the club's new manager.

Comments

Join the conversation

360 comments

  • Comment posted by Bob Harris, today at 20:44

    I`m open-minded about this, for the same reason I was when Poch was appointed. It might not have been exciting but with his PL experience and arguably a stronger squad than Wolves, he could prove to be an excellent choice. Also like Poch, he seems to be a genuine and likable man.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:04

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      Spurs appointing a new manager is now officially the 8th modern wonder of the world.

  • Comment posted by egbemio, today at 20:40

    Good appointment. He’ll certainly get them playing better football than they did under Mourinho.

    • Reply posted by suzi, today at 20:49

      suzi replied:
      Did you watch any Wolves games last season? They were some of the most turgid rubbish I've ever seen. Better get used to not turning up in the first half of matches and playing the ball backwards constantly. He's Mourinho all over again but without any trophies.

  • Comment posted by Backme, today at 20:40

    give the man a chance

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 21:17

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Will Spurs and their fans? That is the question.

  • Comment posted by wandrinfox, today at 20:45

    Decent man. I wish him well.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:05

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Hallelujah!!! Spurs have finally appointed a manager, hallelujah!!!

      I was beginning to worry that it would never happen in my lifetime.

  • Comment posted by GR, today at 20:40

    What a nice man he is.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 21:19

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      He sure is and a damn good manager. Hope he is a success at Spurs and more importantly Spurs back him and their fans get behind him.

  • Comment posted by TardiGrade, today at 20:39

    Wow , massive 2 year contract, Levy really trusts him then?

    • Reply posted by Camspur, today at 20:44

      Camspur replied:
      It's 6 months longer than most managers last.

  • Comment posted by COYS, today at 20:42

    Good appointment. He did loads a Wolves with much less, and he's a no drama cool head, and reputation as a good man manager. Appointing a big name who needs a big budget would have been a mistake.

    • Reply posted by zuf, today at 21:23

      zuf replied:
      Nuno had a great record against the top six at Wolves. Spurs fans would love that next season even if they're underwhelmed right now.

  • Comment posted by BigBowie, today at 20:40

    Damn, thought I was going to get the job....

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 21:25

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Call Crystal Palace, I hear they still have an opening.

  • Comment posted by Ed, today at 20:41

    Wolves first home game of the season has suddenly got even more interesting. Bruno v Nuno!

  • Comment posted by Robokopthe3rd, today at 20:44

    Think this could go well for Spurs. He did quite an ok job at Wolves, top 4 too big a challenge for this season, but should bet into Europa places. Wonder how long Spurs give him, and what his concept of play will be. Like his compatriot Jose or more positive. Either way there'll be a bit of pressure on him if things don't go well at first.Good luck to him though when it comes to Harry Kane.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 20:47

      kennycanuck replied:
      OK job. Thought Spurs would aim higher.
      Mid table looms.

  • Comment posted by PB for certain, today at 20:43

    A 2 year contract says it all really. A stop-gap manager until someone else becomes available. Hardly shows any kind of confidence in the man or ambition by the Club.

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 21:07

      kevirl replied:
      5th choice too, he is undermined straight away.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 20:40

    Wolves loss . Spurs will do well from a unhappy wolves supporter

  • Comment posted by Ado1, today at 20:42

    Nuno has taken a step backwards

    • Reply posted by stevef, today at 20:58

      stevef replied:
      Based on what......your personal agenda ??

  • Comment posted by Zeus_Lykaios, today at 20:54

    As a Wolves fan, Tottenham you’ve got a top coach. I don’t get the negative comments. Ok he hasn’t won anything. Neither had Poch. Got Wolves to a Europa Quarter and FA cup semi. I am excited for you.

    • Reply posted by anythingleftonthebbc, today at 21:25

      anythingleftonthebbc replied:
      Yep, Europa League, and a cup run, so Spurs!😂

  • Comment posted by kavanagh, today at 20:43

    Good luck NES! To all the entitled clowns who don't understand the EPL & revel in every setback at THFC please don't associate yourselves with Spurs, you're embarrassing.

  • Comment posted by James 1927, today at 20:41

    Get rid of a grumpy Portuguese loon and appoint a happy Portuguese loon.
    Makes sense.
    Good luck Nuno. It can only get better.

  • Comment posted by cj, today at 20:48

    How come I didn’t get a call or interview??? Not happy at all, they asked Vera down the road but she was too busy with bingo.

    I sat in all day waiting for the call. It seems I am the only person in the country that didn’t get offered it…

  • Comment posted by Richard P, today at 21:05

    Excellent appointment. Wolves are a vastly better club after his tenure, plus he put money and time into the local community. A rarity these days.

    I'm a happy Spurs fan tonight

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 20:39

    Happy with that

  • Comment posted by 23Mike, today at 20:38

    Poison chalice

