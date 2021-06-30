Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Yann Songo'o (right) put in a superb performance at Wembley in Morecambe's League Two play-off final win over Newport County in May

Bradford City have signed midfielder Yann Songo'o on a free transfer from League One newcomers Morecambe.

Songo'o, 29, links up with Bantams boss Derek Adams for the fourth time, having played under him at Ross County, Plymouth and Morecambe.

"When I got the call, I felt it would be a huge assignment for me at a historic club," Songo'o said.

"This is a club which speaks for itself, and it did not have to be sold to me too much."

Songo'o has helped two of Adams' previous sides to promotion from League Two.

He was an ever-present in the Plymouth team which came second in 2016-17 and missed only eight league games last season for Morecambe as they won the League Two play-off final.

Adams resigned as Shrimpers boss a few days after their Wembley victory and Songo'o announced his departure earlier this month.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.