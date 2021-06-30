Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Rory McArdle has made 511 career league appearances

Harrogate Town have signed centre-back Rory McArdle from fellow League Two side Exeter City.

The ex-Northern Ireland defender, 34, was under contract at the Grecians but wanted to return to Yorkshire, where he spent five years with Bradford.

Former Scunthorpe, Aberdeen and Rochdale player McArdle played 27 times in his one season at St James Park.

"I'm delighted. Once I was aware there was interest, I was keen to pursue and get the deal over the line," he said. external-link

It is not known whether Harrogate have paid a fee for McArdle, while the length of his deal is also undisclosed.

