Jadon Sancho: Man Utd agree £73m fee for Borussia Dortmund and England winger

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments89

Breaking news

Manchester United have agreed a fee in principle with Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho.

It is understood United will pay Dortmund 85m euros (£73m) for the 21-year-old, who joined them from Manchester City in 2017.

Personal terms are yet to be finalised and a medical completed but neither are expected to be a problem.

The news will be welcomed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to build on United's progress last season.

They finished runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City and reached the Europa League final, losing to Villarreal.

The United boss has identified four key positions he wants to improve: right side of his midfield, then the central defensive, midfield and attacking areas.

Sancho fills the first of those.

The news brings to an end a long chase for the Londoner, who shone in Watford's academy.

United expected to sign him last summer but could not agree a fee.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

102 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 19:57

    How has he gone from €108 million to under €73 million in less than 12 months?

    Feel like Dortmund know something that Utd don't realise yet.

    • Reply posted by M1cha5l, today at 19:59

      M1cha5l replied:
      Yeah, it was called a pandemic that devalued all players.

  • Comment posted by OmNom, today at 19:56

    Woodward actually got a good deal for Man Utd. The asking price was supposedly £90m. Wow.

    • Reply posted by Battle of the Bottlers, today at 20:01

      Battle of the Bottlers replied:
      Lingardinho clear and he ain't costing a penny

  • Comment posted by Migz, today at 19:56

    Great, now it can stop appearing in the "gossip" section ad nauseam.

  • Comment posted by Paddytheclaw, today at 19:55

    Is it over?, really? I hope so

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 19:57

    Considering we bought Maguire for £80 mil, this is a bargain

    • Reply posted by Treble99, today at 19:59

      Treble99 replied:
      Have to take Covid impact into account tho mate. Sancho would have cost £110mill a year ago!

  • Comment posted by Govind75, today at 19:56

    Fair enough by united, people criticised their transfer policy after not paying £100 mil last summer, but they managed to get a somewhat realistic price for him.

  • Comment posted by Jetsetter4805, today at 19:56

    Time to put up the Tevez 'Welcome to Manchester' posters.

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 19:58

    Lingard to WHUFC COYI

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 19:57

    Martial should be concerned. Very concerned. Get your CV out there Anthony

  • Comment posted by Oles at the wheel, today at 19:57

    Hardly 'Breaking News' when you're 30 minutes behind Sky Sports 🤔

  • Comment posted by Geordiemunro86, today at 19:54

    Yeah baby!

  • Comment posted by 35 seconds to go, today at 19:54

    Good deal all round

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 20:01

    Man Utd agree a fee of £723 million,see headline.That`s a bit much.

  • Comment posted by Sopot, today at 19:59

    Is he really THAT good when he can't even get into the England team?

    • Reply posted by Neil MacD, today at 20:01

      Neil MacD replied:
      Yes, yes he is

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 19:59

    Always question marks over a player that hasn't played in a top league but he has done it in Europe so probably a good buy. Price a bit too steep but United always get ripped off. Bet he starts for englsnd next tournament

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 19:59

    Wow, £723million, classic BBC reporting again, bit over excited about their team signing another player no doubt

  • Comment posted by exeter_monk, today at 19:59

    I thought Sancho would have had more ambition than this. It's in no way a step up.

    • Reply posted by yes don, today at 20:00

      yes don replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by ithomson90, today at 19:59

    Wow, this one came out of nowhere.

  • Comment posted by LondonsFinestClub, today at 19:58

    Does he know it’s United and not City?

    • Reply posted by Unknown User, today at 20:00

      Unknown User replied:
      Yes, thats why he wants the move

  • Comment posted by RB, today at 19:58

    Nearly £75 mil for an England squad player. Man U doing Man U things.

