Jadon Sancho: Man Utd agree £73m fee for Borussia Dortmund and England winger
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have agreed a fee in principle with Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho.
It is understood United will pay Dortmund 85m euros (£73m) for the 21-year-old, who joined them from Manchester City in 2017.
Personal terms are yet to be finalised and a medical completed but neither are expected to be a problem.
The news will be welcomed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to build on United's progress last season.
They finished runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City and reached the Europa League final, losing to Villarreal.
The United boss has identified four key positions he wants to improve: right side of his midfield, then the central defensive, midfield and attacking areas.
Sancho fills the first of those.
The news brings to an end a long chase for the Londoner, who shone in Watford's academy.
United expected to sign him last summer but could not agree a fee.
More to follow.
