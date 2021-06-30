Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have agreed a fee in principle with Borussia Dortmund for England winger Jadon Sancho.

It is understood United will pay Dortmund 85m euros (£73m) for the 21-year-old, who joined them from Manchester City in 2017.

Personal terms are yet to be finalised and a medical completed but neither are expected to be a problem.

The news will be welcomed by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who wants to build on United's progress last season.

They finished runners-up to Premier League champions Manchester City and reached the Europa League final, losing to Villarreal.

The United boss has identified four key positions he wants to improve: right side of his midfield, then the central defensive, midfield and attacking areas.

Sancho fills the first of those.

The news brings to an end a long chase for the Londoner, who shone in Watford's academy.

United expected to sign him last summer but could not agree a fee.

More to follow.