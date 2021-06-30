Last updated on .From the section Preston

Matthew Olosunde (left) won his first cap for the United States in 2018

Preston North End have signed right-back Matthew Olosunde on a two-year deal after he left Rotherham United.

The 23-year-old, capped once by the US, played 33 times last season as the Millers were relegated to League One.

Before that Olosunde helped the Yorkshire club win promotion to the second tier, having moved to England in 2016 when he joined Manchester United.

"I'm very happy for this opportunity and I'm excited to start this new journey and give all I can," he said. external-link

Preston head coach Frankie McAvoy added: "He's a player that we've had an eye on for a while. We've watched him progressing at Rotherham. He's got great energy and athleticism to get up and down the right hand side."

Olosunde was part of a Rotherham side that did the double over Preston in the Championship in 2020-21.

