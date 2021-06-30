Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Stiepermann made 24 appearances in the Premier League for Norwich City

Norwich City have parted company with Marco Stiepermann after reaching a mutual agreement to end his contract.

The 30-year-old midfielder, who joined the club in August 2017, had a year left on his deal with the Canaries.

The German helped the club win the Championship title twice, including last season.

"I've been fortunate to experience two promotions and have been able to play in the Premier League. It has been the greatest time of my career," he said.

Stiepermann made 119 appearances for Norwich and scored 12 goals.

"Marco has been an excellent servant for the past four years," said Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber.

"He always put the team first, produced many great moments and has been part of some special memories for this football club."