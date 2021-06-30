Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kirsty McGuinness continued her scoring exploits for Cliftonville against Sion Swifts

Cliftonville closed the gap on leaders Glentoran to just one point in the Irish Women's Premiership by winning 3-1 at Sion Swifts on Wednesday evening.

Louise McDaniel put the Reds ahead before second-half goals from Kirsty McGuinness and Megan Weatherall with Cora Chambers replying for the Swifts.

The Reds still have one game in hand over reigning champions the Glens.

Two Emily Wilson goals and a Danielle McDowell strike helped Crusaders earn a dominant 3-1 win at Linfield.

Cliftonville's win saw them bouncing back from their defeat in East Belfast last week.

McDaniel gave John McGrady's side the lead in the first half before quickfire goals from McGuinness and Weatherall extended the advantage at the start of the second period.

Substitute Chambers pulled a late goal back for Sion, who had beaten Linfield Ladies 6-0 only three days earlier.

Crusaders Strikers strengthened their grip on third spot with their comfortable over the struggling Blues.

Northern Ireland international striker Wilson struck twice within the opening 12 minutes for Spike Hill's side before McDowell added a third three minutes before the break.

Rebecca McKenna - another international star - pulled a goal back 20 minutes from time but it was not enough for the Blues, who remain in fourth spot and 12 points off the top.