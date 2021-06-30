Last updated on .From the section Irish

David Cushley left Crusaders last week after a five-year stint with the North Belfast club

David Cushley has joined Carrick Rangers following his departure from Crusaders last week.

The forward becomes Stuart King's second signing since the new manager's arrival at Carrick.

King described Cushley's arrival as a "massive signing for us", adding that "several other clubs were chasing his signature".

"I'm raring for the season to start so I can get going," said Cushley, who is renowned for his long-range shots.

During his five years at Crusaders, he notched the goal that secured the club the Premiership title in 2017-18 in addition to scoring an injury-time winner in a County Antrim Shield Final win over Linfield.

However, his struggle for game time in recent seasons made him decide to quit the club last week in a mutual agreement.

His Irish League career has seen him have two spells at Ballymena in addition to a successful stint at Lisburn Distillery.