Marco Silva won 19 of his 53 Premier League games in charge of Everton

Former Watford and Everton boss Marco Silva is the frontrunner to replace Scott Parker as the next manager of Fulham.

Parker left Craven Cottage to join fellow Championship side Bournemouth on Monday before the new season.

Silva, 43, also previously managed Hull and has been out of work since he was sacked by Everton in December 2019.

The Portuguese began his managerial career with Estoril and also had spells with Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos.

Parker led Fulham back to the Premier League at the first attempt after their relegation in 2019 but they went back down to the Championship last season.

He went on to succeed Jonathan Woodgate as the Cherries' head coach on a three-year deal after leaving Fulham by mutual consent.

In his first managerial job in England, Silva could not keep Hull in the Premier League and resigned after their relegation at the end of the 2016-17 season.

He went on to manage Watford the following season but was sacked midway through the campaign after an approach from Everton.

Silva went on to be appointed by the Toffees and guided them to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first season but he was sacked in late 2019 following a 5-2 defeat by city rivals Liverpool.