Matty Lund (left) and Conor McAleny (right) scored a combined 33 goals last season for Rochdale and Oldham Athletic respectively

Salford City have signed Rochdale midfielder Matty Lund on a one-year deal and forward Conor McAleny on a two-year contract.

Lund, 30, spent 18 months in his second stint with Rochdale and scored 12 goals in 35 appearances last term.

McAleny, 28, spent last season with Oldham Athletic and was their top scorer in 2020-21, with 21 goals.

"I'm going to give everything for the team, chip in with and create goals," McAleny told the club's website.

Lund added: "They've got ambition to go far and I like that. I got that from the manager and everybody I've met here so far."

