Israel goalkeeper Ofir Marciano says his desire "to test myself at the highest level" led to him leaving Hibernian for Feyenoord.

The 31-year-old, who had joined the Scottish Premiership club in 2016, had the option of signing a new contract at Easter Road.

But he has now confirmed a two-year deal in the Dutch top flight.

"The main reason is to have the challenge of playing in a big club like Feyenoord," Marciano said.

"I want to become a better goalkeeper in every aspect of the game."

Marciano is due to train with his new team-mates for the first time on Thursday ahead of Saturday's friendly against AEK Athens.

"I can't wait to start my journey here," he told Feyenoord's You Tube channel.

Marciano, who has 27 caps for his country, joined Hibs initially on loan from Ashdod in his homeland before signing a permanent contract in 2017.

He made 36 appearances for the Leith outfit last season as they finished third in the Scottish top flight.

Marciano said he had no hesitation making the move Hibs as soon as he heard that such "a massive, amazing club" was interested in his services.

Feyenoord finished fifth in the Eredivisie last term but start the season with a new head coach, Arne Slot having been in charge of divisional rivals AZ until December.

Like Hibs, Feyenoord will compete in the new European Conference League this season and start their qualifying campaign against either Decic of Montenegro or Drita of Kosovo.

Marciano adds experience to their roster of goalkeepers and will compete for a starting place with two 23-year-old former Dutch youth internationals - Justin Bijlow and Ramon ten Hove.