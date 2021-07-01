Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Marco Silva has not managed a side since Everton were beaten 5-2 by Liverpool at Anfield on 4 December 2019

Fulham have appointed former Everton and Watford boss Marco Silva as their new head coach.

The 43-year-old Portuguese has signed a three-year contract and succeeds Scott Parker, who left on Monday to take over at Bournemouth.

Former Fulham star Luis Boa Morte has returned to the club as assistant boss.

Silva first came to England to manage Hull City in January 2017 and has also had spells in charge at Sporting Lisbon and Olympiakos.

"I'm really pleased and proud to be appointed head coach of such a historic football club," said Silva, who began his managerial career at Estoril.

"I'm excited to get started and my message for our fans ahead of this big challenge is we will all be working very hard together to be successful so they can feel proud at the end of the season."

Silva has never managed a side in the Championship, although Hull were relegated to the second tier during his five-month spell as manager in 2017.

He succeeded Mike Phelan that January with the club at the foot of the Premier League and the Tigers ended the season third from bottom.

Silva moved to Watford - who finished one place and six points above Hull - that summer but was sacked the following January, having been approached by Everton.

He was subsequently appointed by the Toffees and guided them to an eighth-placed finish in the Premier League in his first season but was sacked in late 2019 following a 5-2 defeat by city rivals Liverpool.

Boa Morte, a popular figure among Fulham fans, made 250 appearances during a six-and-a-half year spell at Craven Cottage.