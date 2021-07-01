Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Zimbabwe international Tendayi Darikwa worked under Wigan boss Leam Richardson when he was assistant manager at Chesterfield

Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa has signed a new two-year deal.

The 29-year-old joined the Latics on a short-term deal from Nottingham Forest in January and made 26 appearances as they avoided relegation to League Two.

"I'm delighted to be back here. We've been speaking for a few weeks now, and I can't wait to get going again," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm really grateful to the manager for bringing me in, and giving me the opportunity to play football matches."