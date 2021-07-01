Last updated on .From the section Charlton

George Dobson spent the second half of last season on loan at AFC Wimbledon

Charlton Athletic have signed midfielder George Dobson after he left League One rivals Sunderland.

The 23-year-old, who has left the Black Cats by mutual consent despite having a year left on his contract, has signed a two-year deal at The Valley.

Dobson moved to Sunderland from Walsall for an undisclosed fee in July 2019 and played 47 times for the club.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow League One side AFC Wimbledon, making 24 appearances.

He is the Addicks' third new signing of the summer after striker Jayden Stockley and goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray.

"He has a reputation as a combative midfield player, so I'm looking forward to working with him," Charlton manager Nigel Adkins told the club website. external-link

The Londoner began his career on the youth books of Arsenal and West Ham and spent time at Sparta Rotterdam before making a name for himself in an 18-month spell at Walsall.

"When I found out about the interest it was something that really intrigued and interested me," Dobson said.

"Then, obviously, once you have the conversation and find out the manager's aspirations for you, it was a no brainer. I'm delighted to be here and really can't wait to get started."

