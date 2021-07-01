Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Ricky Korboa's last goal came against Plymouth Argyle in a League One match on 12 October

Sutton United have signed defender Joe Kizzi, striker Ricky Korboa and midfielder Alistair Smith.

Smith, 22, joins the League Two newcomers for an undisclosed fee from National League side Altrincham having previously been at Mansfield Town.

Kizzi, 28, spent the past two seasons at Bromley, helping them reach the National League play-offs last month.

Korboa, who is 24, was released by Northampton Town, having scored twice in 22 appearances last season.

Sutton have not disclosed the length of contracts any of the three players have signed.

