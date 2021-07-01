Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Leanne Crichton, left, leaves Glasgow City after helping them to their 14th title in a row

Former Scotland midfielder Leanne Crichton has called time on her Glasgow City career to join Motherwell as player/assistant coach.

The 33-year-old leaves the SWPL1 champions after a third spell, having helped steer the club to their 14th consecutive title.

Capped 72 times by Scotland, Crichton will now work under new boss Paul Brownlie in her first coaching role.

"This was an opportunity I couldn't refuse," she said.

"I believe this is the beginning of something really exciting and hope together we can bring success to this club."

Crichton, who is also a BBC Scotland pundit and presenter, retired from international football earlier this year.

As well as City, she has also had spells at Celtic, Hibernian and Notts County.

"I'm thrilled to have Leanne here," said Brownlie. "It's a massive statement to bring someone with the level of experience Leanne has."She is an incredible professional both on and off the pitch with a real winning mentality."

Glasgow City edged out Celtic by three points to retain last season's SWPL1 title, while Motherwell recorded a sixth-place finish in their second campaign in the top flight.