Remi Allen: Aston Villa sign midfielder from Women's Super League rivals Leicester City

Remi Allen
Remi Allen played for England at under-19 and under-23 level

Aston Villa have signed experienced midfielder Remi Allen on a two-year contract.

Ex-England youth international Allen helped the Foxes win the Championship last season and has also played for Notts County, Birmingham and Reading.

Boss Carla Ward told the club websiteexternal-link signing Allen "was a no-brainer".

"She is one of the WSL's most experienced players, but most of all is an out-and-out leader," Ward added. "She is a really important addition."

