Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Airdrieonians

In: Rhys McCabe, midfielder (Queen of the South); Rico Quitongo, defender (Dumbarton); Adam Frizzell, midfielder (Dumbarton); Scott Agnew, midfielder (East Fife); Craig Watson, defender (East Fife); Jordan Allan, forward (Forfar Athletic); Sam Wardrop, defender (Dumbarton); Jay Cantley, goalkeeper (Falkirk); Dylan Easton, midfielder (Kelty Hearts).

Out: Ally Roy, forward (Queen of the South); Paul McKay, defender (Queen of the South); Leon McCann, defender (Falkirk); Eoghan Stokes, midfielder (Dumbarton); Craig Thomson, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Dale Carrick, forward (Stirling Albion); Sean Crighton, defender (Stenhousemuir); Euan O'Reilly, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Joseph Moore, midfielder (Stranraer); Harlain Mbayo, defender; Joshua Burke, defender; James Hughes, forward; Reece Murdoch, goalkeeper;

Loan ended: Griffin Sabatini, midfielder (Dnipro-1); Kyle Connell, forward (Kilmarnock); Kyle Turner, midfielder (Dunfermline Athletic); Jack McKay, forward (Chesterfield); Paul Paton, midfielder (East Kilbride); Andrew McNeil, goalkeeper (Berwick Rangers).

Alloa Athletic

In: Barry Ferguson, manager (Kelty Hearts); Adam King, midfielder (Dundee United); Conor Sammon, forward (Falkirk); Mark Durnan, defender (Falkirk); Craig Howie, defender (Clyde); Mark Lamont, midfielder (Clyde); Steven Boyd, forward (Peterhead); Ben Armour, forward (Peterhead); Daniel Church, defender (Dumbarton); Jordan Armstrong, defender (East Kilbride); Craig McDowall, goalkeeper (unattached).

Out: Peter Grant, manager (Dunfermline Athletic); Liam Dick, defender (Raith Rovers); Steven Hetherington, midfielder (Falkirk); Edin Lynch, defender (Dumbarton); Liam Buchanan, forward (Cowdenbeath); Adam Brown, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Robert Thomson, forward (Stenhousemuir); Ray Grant, midfielder (Stirling Albion).

Loan ended: Innes Murray, midfielder (Hibernian); Innes Cameron, forward (Kilmarnock); Jordan Wright, goalkeeper (Nottingham Forest); Lee Connelly, forward (Sunderland).

Clyde

In: Harry Robinson, midfielder (Motherwell); Morgaro Gomis, midfielder (Falkirk); Adam Livingstone, defender (Cove Rangers); Robert Jones, forward (Dumbarton); Conrad Balatoni, defender (Edinburgh City); Aaron Splaine, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Jonathan Page, defender (Brechin City); Mark Docherty, defender (Annan Athletic); Kieran McGrath, forward (East Kilbride); Billy Mortimer, defender (Cumbernauld Colts); Owen Andrew, forward (St Andrews United).

Out: Tom Lang, defender (Raith Rovers); Craig Howie, defender (Alloa Athletic); Mark Lamont, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Martin McNiff (Stirling Albion); Chris Johnston, midfielder (Annan Athletic); Lloyd Robertson, midfielder (Inverurie Locos); Michael McGlinchey, midfielder; Kristoffer Syvertsen, forward; David Wilson, goalkeeper; Marky Munro, defender; Jamie Bain, defender; Michael McGee, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Ewan Otoo, defender (Celtic); Lewis Jamieson, forward (St Mirren); Zac Butterworth, midfielder (Rangers); Kane Ritchie-Hosler, midfielder (Rangers); Jack Thomson, midfielder (Rangers); Josh Jack, forward (St Mirren).

Cove Rangers

In: Kyle Gourlay, goalkeeper (Hamilton Academical); Morgyn Neill, defender (Dumbarton); Iain Vigurs, midfielder (Ross County); Ross Draper, midfielder (Ross County); Robbie Leitch, midfielder (Falkirk).

Out: Seb Ross, midfielder (Falkirk, undisclosed); Adam Livingstone, defender (Clyde); Tom Leighton, defender.

Loan ended: Ross Graham, defender (Dundee United); Connor Smith, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Cammy Logan, defender (Heart of Midlothian); Kieran Ngwenya, defender (Aberdeen); Kevin Hanratty, midfielder (Aberdeen).

Dumbarton

In: Stevie Farrell, manager (Stranraer); Gregor Buchanan, defender (Queen of the South); Joe McKee, midfielder (Queen of the South); Kalvin Orsi, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Edin Lynch, defender (Alloa Athletic); Eoghan Stokes, midfielder (Airdrieonians); David Hopkirk, forward (Stenhousemuir); Ross MacLean, midfielder (Queen's Park); Callum Erskine, goalkeeper (Stenhousemuir); Paul Paton, midfielder (East Kilbride); Andy Geggan, midfielder (BSC Glasgow); Paddy Boyle, defender (Kelty Hearts).

Out: Jim Duffy, manager (Ayr United); Rico Quitongo, defender (Airdrieonians); Adam Frizzell, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Sam Wardrop, defender (Airdrieonians); Morgyn Neill, defender (Cove Rangers); Daniel Church, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Robert Jones, forward (Clyde); Nat Wedderburn, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); Ross Forbes, midfielder (Stenhousemuir); PJ Crossan, forward (Forfar Athletic); Stefan McCluskey, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); Ruaridh Langan, midfielder (Stranraer); Jaime Wilson, forward; Joshua Bradley-Hurst, goalkeeper.

Loan ended: Nick McAllister, defender (St Mirren); Rabin Omar, midfielder (Greenock Morton); James Wallace, forward (Greenock Morton); Tomas Brindley, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Isaac Layne, forward (Peterhead); Jamie Barclay, goalkeeper (Kilwinning Rangers).

East Fife

In: Aaron Steele, defender (St Johnstone, loan to permanent); Scott Gallacher, goalkeeper (Arbroath); Scott Mercer, defender (Falkirk); Connor McManus, midfielder (Stranraer); Sean Brown, forward (East Stirlingshire, loan to permanent).

Out: Scott Agnew, midfielder (Airdrieonians); Craig Watson, defender (Airdrieonians); Brett Long, goalkeeper (Peterhead); Thomas Collins, forward (Kilwinning Rangers); Kyle Bell, midfielder (Glenrothes); Mark McGuigan, (retired); Jordan Hart, goalkeeper; Josh McConville, midfielder; Aidan McLaughlin, midfielder.

Loan ended: Cole McKinnon, midfielder (Rangers); Miller Fenton, defender (Dunfermline Athletic); Greig Spence, forward (Stenhousemuir); Sean Brown, forward (East Stirlingshire); Alasdair Adams, goalkeeper (Tranent Juniors).

Falkirk

In: Brad McKay, defender (Inverness Caledonian Thistle); Aidan Nesbitt, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Craig McGuffie, midfielder (Greenock Morton); Steven Hetherington, midfielder (Alloa Athletic); Seb Ross, midfielder (Cove Rangers, undisclosed); Ryan Williamson, defender (Partick Thistle); Leon McCann, defender (Airdrieonians).

Out: Blair Alston, midfielder (Kilmarnock); Aidan Connolly, midfielder (Raith Rovers); Conor Sammon, forward (Alloa Athletic); Mark Durnan, defender (Alloa Athletic); Morgaro Gomis, midfielder (Clyde); Robbie Leitch, midfielder (Cove Rangers); Scott Mercer, defender (East Fife); Jay Cantley, goalkeeper (Airdrieonians); Sean Kelly, defender; Scott Mercer, defender; Jay Cantley, goalkeeper; Akeel Francis, forward; Aidan Laverty, midfielder.

Loan ended: Kyle McClelland, defender (Rangers); Kai Fotheringham, midfielder (Dundee United); Euan Deveney, defender (Kilmarnock); Lewis Neilson, defender (Dundee United); Josh Todd, midfielder (Ayr United).

Montrose

In: Mark Whatley, midfielder (Arbroath); Chris Antoniazzi, midfielder (Forfar Athletic, loan to permanent); Craig Brown, midfielder (University Of Stirling).

Loan: Blair Lyons, midfielder (Partick Thistle).

Out: Russell McLean, forward (Peterhead); Lewis Hawke, forward.

Loan ended: Harry Cochrane, midfielder (Heart Of Midlothian); Chris Mochrie, midfielder (Dundee United); Cammy F Ballantyne (St Johnstone); Robbie McGale, midfielder (University Of Stirling); Stuart MacFarlane, defender (Bo'ness United).

Peterhead

In: Brett Long, goalkeeper (East Fife); Russell McLean, forward (Montrose); Hamish Ritchie, midfielder (Inverurie Locos, loan to permanent).

Loan: Lyall Cameron, midfielder (Dundee); Josh Mulligan, midfielder (Dundee).

Out: Joshua Rae, goalkeeper (Queen of the South); Steven Boyd, forward (Alloa Athletic); Ben Armour, forward (Alloa Athletic); Isaac Layne, forward; Kyle Bailey, defender.

Loan ended: Kieran Freeman, defender (Dundee United); Danny Strachan, defender (Dundee); Lyall Cameron, midfielder (Dundee); Kieran McGrath, forward (East Kilbride).

Queen's Park

In: Callum Yeats, defender (Hibernian, undisclosed); Jake Davidson, defender (Dundee United); Lewis Moore, midfielder (Heart of Midlothian); Liam Brown, midfielder (Edinburgh City, undisclosed).

Out: Ray McKinnon, head coach; Ross MacLean, midfielder (Dumbarton); Craig Slater, midfielder (Forfar Athletic); David Galt, midfielder; Canice Carroll, midfielder.

Loan ended: Luca Connell, midfielder (Celtic); Salim Kouider-Aïssa, forward (Livingston); Brody Paterson, forward (Celtic); Ryan Mullen, goalkeeper (Celtic).