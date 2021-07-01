Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Mark Oxley kept a clean sheet when Southend won 1-0 at Harrogate in March

Harrogate Town have signed goalkeeper Mark Oxley after he rejected a new deal offered by Southend United.

The 30-year-old played 151 league games for the Shrimpers after joining them from Scottish club Hibernian in 2016.

Oxley is Harrogate's fifth signing ahead of the new season following Alex Pattison, Danilo Orsi, Luke Armstrong and Rory McArdle.

He was born in Sheffield and Harrogate is his third Yorkshire club following early spells with Rotherham and Hull.

"The move was a no-brainer for me having seen how well the club did last year and the progression they have made over the last few years, it's something I wanted to be a part of." he told the club website.

"To be back in Yorkshire with the solid group of lads that are here is nice to be a part of. It already feels like a big family, so I'm looking forward to what is to come."

The length of his contract has not been disclosed.

