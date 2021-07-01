Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Archie Procter played against Charlton and Oxford United in last season's EFL Trophy

Accrington Stanley have signed AFC Wimbledon defender Archie Procter for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old, whose uncle Andrew played more than 350 games for Stanley, has agreed a two-year deal.

Procter is a product of Wimbledon's youth system and made his senior debut in last season's EFL Trophy.

"I have known Archie since he was a baby and he has followed Accrington all his life," Accrington boss John Coleman told the club website.

"AFC Wimbledon wanted him to stay but he wanted to make the next stage in his career, he wanted a change of scenery and now hopefully he can kick on with us."

