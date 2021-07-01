Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Newcastle have been owned by Mike Ashley since 2007

﻿Newcastle have asked the Premier League to allow the club's arbitration claim against it to be heard in public.

Magpies owner Mike Ashley is unhappy with the Premier League's failure to reach a decision over a proposed Saudi Arabian-backed takeover, which collapsed last year.

The claim centres on the way the Premier League applied its owners' and directors' test when assessing a bid.

In a statement, Newcastle said the club had "nothing to hide" from arbitration.

It also cited the failed breakaway European Super League as further evidence of the need for greater transparency in key decision-making and has asked the government to intervene should the process continue to be held in private.

"Gone are the days when important decisions that affect clubs and their fans should be made secretly, behind closed doors and away from the public eye," read the statement.

"The club has nothing to hide with respect to the arbitration and invites the Premier League to agree that it should no longer be held behind closed doors. If the Premier League has acted lawfully and properly, it should have no reason to be afraid of the public spotlight.

"If the Premier League continues to insist that the club's claim must be determined behind closed doors, the club asks that MPs, the Government, the media and the general public call on the Premier League to finally accept public scrutiny of its decision-making process."

The Saudi Arabian-backed consortium, which included Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund PIF, PCP Capital Partners and Reuben Brothers, agreed a £300m deal to buy Newcastle from Mike Ashley in April 2020.

However, it pulled out the following July with the deal still being scrutinised under the Premier League's owners' and directors' test, having grown frustrated with its failure to reach a decision.

The Premier League has declined to comment.