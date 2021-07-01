Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Owen Gallacher has also played for Nottingham Forest and Harrogate Town on loan

Crawley Town have signed former Burton Albion left-back Owen Gallacher on a two-year deal.

Former Newcastle United trainee Gallacher, 22, joined the Brewers last season but made just 12 appearances in all competitions before being released.

"We faced fierce competition from other clubs for his signature and he's a good player who has valuable experience," manager John Yems said.

Crawley have the option to extend Gallacher's deal by a further year.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.