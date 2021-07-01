Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is trying to persuade Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy to accept a drop in salary to switch from Chinese club Shanghai Port as he hopes to make the former St Mirren 30-year-old his second signing after the arrival of defender Osaze Urhoghide from Sheffield Wednesday for a compensation figure of £200,000. (Daily Record) external-link

Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths, 30, accepted a wage cut in order to sign a one-year contract extension with Celtic. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Norwich City have moved closer to announcing the signing of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour on loan from Chelsea after the 20-year-old was pictured in club gear. (Daily Record) external-link

Manchester United left-back Reece Devine, 19, is poised to join St Johnstone on loan. (The Courier) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has insisted that the loan deal for Ronal Hernandez, who has been with Atlanta United since the start of the year, is separate from the arrival of fellow full-back Jack Gurr from the Major League Soccer club. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Celtic centre-half Erik Sviatchenko has revealed that the Glasgow club is "close to his heart" as the 29-year-old discussed, on the Go Radio Football Show, rumours linking him with a return from Danish club Midtjylland. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt have stolen a march on Celtic and Rangers by agreeing a contract with Colombia striker Santos Borre after the 25-year-old left Argentine club River Plate. (Football Insider) external-link

Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine is unlikely to return to Hibernian following the signing of Jake Doyle-Hayes on a two-year deal after his St Mirren contract expired. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn says efforts were made to try keep Ethan Ross at Pittodrie, but the 19-year-old winger is a free agent after turning down the offer of a new contract amid reported interest from Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu is on the verge of completing a move to Middlesbrough from Wycombe Wanderers for a fee of £750,000 fee rising to a possible £1m after Boro fended off interest from Nottingham Forest, Derby County and Millwall. (Sky Sports) external-link